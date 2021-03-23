Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $15.17 Million in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,171,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 7.0% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.75. 206,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,353,318. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.45. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

