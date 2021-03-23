Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.19 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

IWN traded down $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.19. 192,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,220. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

