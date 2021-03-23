Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.35 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,705. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.78. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.15 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

