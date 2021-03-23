Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.74. 10,014,676 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

