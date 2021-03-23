Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.85 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.75. 210,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,663. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.58 and a 12-month high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.