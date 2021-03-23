Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,996,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,183,000 after buying an additional 344,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,625,000 after buying an additional 1,148,101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,173,000 after buying an additional 1,335,990 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,126,000 after buying an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,659,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 132,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,000. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

