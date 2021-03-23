Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.6% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 54,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 44,749 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 431,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 569,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 186,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 587,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,515,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.