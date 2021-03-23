Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 113,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,222,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.78. 716,362 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

