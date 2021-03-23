Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,966,000 after buying an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,129,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,637,000.

SCZ traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.67. The company had a trading volume of 132,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,917. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $73.29.

