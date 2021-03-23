Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 610,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,058,235. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $50.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.