Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.12. 371,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,514,813. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

