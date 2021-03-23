Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.75 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 562,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.95. 44,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,347. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $37.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30.

