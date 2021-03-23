Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after buying an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,932.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,410,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,741,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 785,032 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,803,170 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

