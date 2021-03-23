Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,148,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 65,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 20,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 1,885,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,455,977. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

