Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

Shares of IWV traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.78. 1,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.72. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $240.08.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

