Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,391,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 63,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after acquiring an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $890,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $392.35. The company had a trading volume of 740,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,920. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.18. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.