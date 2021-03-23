SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd Invests $17.25 Million in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,559,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,246,000. DouYu International makes up approximately 1.4% of SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd owned 0.49% of DouYu International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in DouYu International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DouYu International by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 88,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 624,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DouYu International in the third quarter worth $210,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOYU traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.37. The company had a trading volume of 151,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,852. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

