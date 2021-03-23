SC US Ttgp LTD. Takes $101.53 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 691,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,528,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.6% of SC US Ttgp LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SC US Ttgp LTD. owned about 0.12% of Airbnb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $846,944,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,524,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,825,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,488,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,806,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $8.55 on Tuesday, hitting $186.45. 138,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,448. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.51.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

