Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf raised Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

SCFLF opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.36.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

