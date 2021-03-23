Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 120,239 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.33% of Illinois Tool Works worth $213,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.22. 8,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,991. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

