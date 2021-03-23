Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 291,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.23% of Eli Lilly and worth $370,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 314,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,616,000 after acquiring an additional 87,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,809. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

