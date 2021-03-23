Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 388,686 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of 3M worth $332,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $190.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $192.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 65.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

3M Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.