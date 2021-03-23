Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 547,757 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 140.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 938,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 547,757 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $158,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.61.

UPS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,917. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.35 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.97 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

