Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 78,856 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,246 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,856 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of Costco Wholesale worth $226,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,583 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $340.62. 153,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $278.42 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

