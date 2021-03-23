Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 292,881 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.80% of First Solar worth $188,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 164.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.65.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,006 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $240,389.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,319.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total value of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,228 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,911. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $609.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

