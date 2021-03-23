Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 385,206 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $561,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.30. 193,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,507. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $356.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.