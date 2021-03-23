Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 51,261 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of Accenture worth $250,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,744. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.31.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $266.30. 21,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,125,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

