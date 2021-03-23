Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,607,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,026 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.93% of First Republic Bank worth $236,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in First Republic Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.87. 9,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

