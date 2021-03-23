Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of NVIDIA worth $225,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $529.62. 187,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,597,926. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $328.36 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $546.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $532.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $198.52 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

