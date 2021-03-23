Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261,773 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.33% of Intuit worth $326,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after buying an additional 581,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $385.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,537. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.13 and a 200-day moving average of $360.41. The stock has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock worth $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.