Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 483,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of QUALCOMM worth $158,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.78. 329,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,967,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.57. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

