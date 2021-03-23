Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132,271 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.48% of PagSeguro Digital worth $276,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. 11,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,140. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

