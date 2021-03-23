Schroder Investment Management Group Has $246.65 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,536,657 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Lowe’s Companies worth $246,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,753,000 after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after acquiring an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $181.55. 105,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $183.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

