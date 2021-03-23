Schroder Investment Management Group Has $303.48 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,090,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,365 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.88% of Trane Technologies worth $303,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,880,000 after buying an additional 501,561 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 165.3% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT stock traded down $3.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.92. 7,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,325. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.59.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.