Schroder Investment Management Group Has $810 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,743 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.89% of Booking worth $809,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,932,000 after purchasing an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG traded down $26.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,205.80. 10,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,092. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,253.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,020.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.86.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

