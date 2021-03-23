Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,192 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.16% of BlackRock worth $174,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $726.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $715.67 and its 200 day moving average is $672.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.28 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.