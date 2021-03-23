Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.58% of Canadian National Railway worth $574,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.15. 52,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,108. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

