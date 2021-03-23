Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 333.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,839,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183,995 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $219,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,595 shares of company stock worth $11,582,980. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. The stock had a trading volume of 367,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,976. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.