Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $875.98 Million Investment in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,193,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977,000. MINISO Group makes up 1.2% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 10.92% of MINISO Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $966,000.

Shares of MINISO Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.99. 17,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,911. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $35.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.58.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MNSO. CICC Research began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

MINISO Group Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

