Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 244,073 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,073 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Kimberly-Clark worth $206,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,592,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after buying an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after buying an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.85. 43,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,260,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.85. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

