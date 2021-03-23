Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 426,905 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $224,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.45. The company had a trading volume of 342,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,570. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $81.09 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.79.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,368,066 shares of company stock worth $251,311,691 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

