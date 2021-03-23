Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 625,737 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.41% of HDFC Bank worth $545,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 294,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after buying an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 395,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after buying an additional 226,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.77. 13,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,280. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $145.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

