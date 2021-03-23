Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,917,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,559 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.22% of Intel worth $444,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,718,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 223,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,113,000 after buying an additional 98,036 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 34,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.57. 1,179,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,769,578. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $262.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

