Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,342 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.38% of Activision Blizzard worth $269,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The company had a trading volume of 167,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,953. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.38.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.