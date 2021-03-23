Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 206.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.24% of American Express worth $232,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.26. 231,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,643. The firm has a market cap of $109.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.48.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.45.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.