Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 203,116 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $204,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.18. 37,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,865. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

