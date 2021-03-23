Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,069,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,862 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.61% of Fortive worth $146,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 40.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $400,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 8.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 32,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,335. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

