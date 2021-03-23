Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,363 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.33% of Deere & Company worth $282,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,714,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $999,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after acquiring an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,918,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69,577 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.20.

NYSE DE traded down $8.75 on Tuesday, hitting $362.84. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,911. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.52 and a 12-month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

