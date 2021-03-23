Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235,245 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.22% of Vipshop worth $229,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth $56,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie increased their target price on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 140,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,131,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

