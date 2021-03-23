Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 165,117 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.29% of Anthem worth $233,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 42,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,264,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.29.

ANTM traded up $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $353.31. 13,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,967. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $359.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.35.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

